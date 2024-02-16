Social media suspended, govt trying to suppress our voice: Farmer leader
Sarwan Singh Pandher says the "use of force" by paramilitary personnel at the Punjab-Haryana border was pointed out to Union ministers
Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Friday accused the Centre of trying to "suppress" the voices of the protesters, claiming social media accounts of farmers and YouTubers have been suspended.
Protesting farmers have stayed put at Shambhu and Khanauri points on Punjab's border with Haryana for the fourth day after their 'Delhi Chalo' march to press the Centre for various demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops, was stopped by security forces, leading to clashes.
Union ministers and farmer leaders met on 8, 12 and 15 February to discuss the farmer unions' demands, but the talks have remained inconclusive. The two sides will meet again on 18 February for a fourth round of talks.
Speaking to reporters on Friday, Pandher said during the meeting with Union ministers a day ago, "we raised the issue of the suspension of Internet and Twitter (now X) handles of farmer leaders".
Also alleging that the government has suspended the accounts of around 70 YouTubers who were showing videos of the farmers' protest, he said it appears "the government wants to suppress our voice".
Pandher said that during the talks with the Union ministers, they also raised the issue of the "use of force" against farmers by paramilitary personnel deployed at the Punjab-Haryana border, who fired tear gas shells at the protesters.
He claimed that around 70 farmers have sustained serious injuries in an action by Haryana security personnel at Shambhu and Khanauri borders.
The farmer leader said the talks with the Union ministers were held in a positive atmosphere and various demands of the protesters, including a law on MSP and debt waiver, were discussed.
The government said they wanted to continue talks, Pandher said, adding that their 'Delhi Chalo' call still stands and the protesters were staying put at the Punjab-Haryana border so that a solution emerges through talks.
On Thursday, Pandher said they had discussed with the ministers the tear gas shelling by paramilitary forces on farmers at the Shambhu and Khanuri borders. He said they showed the shells to the ministers during the meeting.
Haryana Police on Friday again fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesting farmers when they moved towards the barricades at the Shambhu border near Ambala.
Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal demanded the release of farmers who were either arrested or detained by the Haryana police.
Besides a legal guarantee of MSP, the farmers are demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, no hike in electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases and "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation to the families of the farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21.
