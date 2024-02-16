Social media suspended, govt trying to suppress our voice: Farmer leader

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Friday accused the Centre of trying to "suppress" the voices of the protesters, claiming social media accounts of farmers and YouTubers have been suspended.

Protesting farmers have stayed put at Shambhu and Khanauri points on Punjab's border with Haryana for the fourth day after their 'Delhi Chalo' march to press the Centre for various demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops, was stopped by security forces, leading to clashes.

Union ministers and farmer leaders met on 8, 12 and 15 February to discuss the farmer unions' demands, but the talks have remained inconclusive. The two sides will meet again on 18 February for a fourth round of talks.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Pandher said during the meeting with Union ministers a day ago, "we raised the issue of the suspension of Internet and Twitter (now X) handles of farmer leaders".

Also alleging that the government has suspended the accounts of around 70 YouTubers who were showing videos of the farmers' protest, he said it appears "the government wants to suppress our voice".