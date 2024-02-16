'Delhi Chalo' march: elderly farmer dies of heart attack at Shambhu border

Gyan Singh, a 78-year-old farmer from Punjab's Gurdaspur district who was protesting at the Shambhu border near Haryana's Ambala, died of a heart attack on Friday, 16 February, officials said.

Singh complained of chest pain in the morning and was taken to the Civil Hospital in Punjab's Rajpura. From there, he was rushed to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

According to doctors, Singh breathed his last within half-an-hour of beginning treatment.