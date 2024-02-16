'Delhi Chalo' march: elderly farmer dies of heart attack at Shambhu border
Singh complained of chest pain in the morning and was taken to the Civil Hospital in Punjab's Rajpura, doctors said
Gyan Singh, a 78-year-old farmer from Punjab's Gurdaspur district who was protesting at the Shambhu border near Haryana's Ambala, died of a heart attack on Friday, 16 February, officials said.
Singh complained of chest pain in the morning and was taken to the Civil Hospital in Punjab's Rajpura. From there, he was rushed to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.
According to doctors, Singh breathed his last within half-an-hour of beginning treatment.
Singh had come to participate in the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march aimed at pressing the government to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha had given a call for the march.
Farmers began the march on 13 February and have been camping at Punjab and Haryana's Shambhu and Khanauri borders ever since.
A third round of talks between farmers' union leaders and the government on Thursday remained inconclusive. The next round of talks will be held on Sunday.
With PTI inputs
