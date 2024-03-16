Seven-phase 2024 Lok Sabha elections from 19 April; results on 4 June

Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases beginning from 19 April and the counting of votes will take place on 4 June for the world's biggest election exercise in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will bid for a third consecutive term.

The other phases will be on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1, chief election commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said at a press conference on Saturday, 16 March.

Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will be held on 19 April, and in Andhra Pradesh on 13 May. Elections to Odisha Assembly will be held in four phases on 13 May, 20 May, 25 May and 1 June.

Bypolls will also be held for 26 Assembly constituencies, Kumar said at a press conference flanked by two new Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu.

Polling will be held in all seven phases in three states - Bihar, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

In the first phase on 19 April, voting will take place in 102 constituencies spread over 21 states/UTs, with 10 states/UTs completing the poll process in this phase.