Lok Sabha polls: BJP replaces nine MPs in first list of Karnataka candidates

The BJP on Wednesday announced candidates for 20 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, which includes Mysuru royal scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar from Mysuru and former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai from Haveri.

The party has replaced nine sitting MPs, including former chief minister D.V. Sadanada Gowda from Bangalore North, Pratap Simha from Mysuru and former state BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel from Dakshina Kannada.

Union minister of state Shobha Karandlaje, who was facing some resistance in her re-nomination bid within the party from Udupi-Chikmagalur, has been shifted to Bangalore North, which is currently represented by Sadananda Gowda.

Kota Srinivas Poojary, who is currently the leader of the opposition in the Legislative Council, will now contest from Udupi-Chikmagalur. In Bellary, the party has fielded ST community leader and former minister B. Sriramulu.

Noted cardiac surgeon and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda's son-in-law Dr C.N. Manjunath has been fielded from Bangalore Rural, where he will face sitting Congress MP and deputy chief minister D.K. Shivakumar's brother D.K. Suresh.

Those who have retained their candidature include Annasaheb Jolle (Chikkodi), P.C. Gaddigoudar (Bagalkot), Ramesh Jigajinagi (Bijapur), Umesh Jadhav (Gulbarga), Bhagwanth Khuba (Bidar), Pralhad Joshi (Dharwad), B.Y. Raghavendra (Shimoga), P.C. Mohan (Bangalore Central) and Tejasvi Surya (Bangalore South).