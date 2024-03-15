Lok Sabha polls: AAP unveils 8 names for Punjab, with Mann's grip firm

The Aam Aadmi Party was the first out of the gate in Punjab, declaring its candidates for 8 Lok Sabha seats. Being quicker off the blocks has traditionally helped the APP, which relies more on narrative and publicity than on workers on the ground, and this approach needs time before it can create a wave in the party's favour.

The list, though, is highly conservative—five sitting ministers, 2 Congress names and a close buddy of Bhagwant Mann—which must have disappointed many of ordinary workers who still imagine it as a revolutionary party of 'aam aadmi' candidates.

The list has Bhagwant Mann’s stamp. His firm grip on the party reins in Punjab shows, with people close to him—Gurmeet Khudian, Kuldeep Dhaliwal, Laljit Bhullar and Karamjit Anmol—getting tickets.

Mann has also tried to escape the pain that is Sangrur, where AAP has been facing a lot of heat and where none of his favourites resonate with the people. To make the best of the worst situation, he has sent one of his rivals—Meet Hayer, whom he had recently divested of four portfolios!—to bat on the sticky wicket of Sangrur. Win or lose here, Mann will have 'taken care' of his rival either way.