Lok Sabha polls: Odisha BJP chief retracts 'going solo' remark, rushes to Delhi

Hours after claiming that the BJP will fight the upcoming elections for the Lok Sabha and Odisha on its own, Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal on Thursday said the Parliamentary party’s decision in this regard is final.

Samal, who returned to Bhubaneswar on Thursday morning, was asked to rush back to Delhi and attend a meeting of the party’s top brass in the evening, party sources said.

His earlier assertion had come amid talks of a pre-poll alliance between the state's ruling BJD (Biju Janata Dal) and the BJP. On his arrival from the national capital earlier in the day after meeting Union home minister Amit Shah, Samal said, “The BJP will form the government in the state alone with the blessings and cooperation of the people.”

Around two hours later, however, he said, "Whatever our national president or parliamentary party will say, is final. Media shouldn't make a narrative based on my statement.”

Samal also deleted his post on X in which he had claimed that the BJP in Odisha would form a government in the state on its own. Before deleting the post, he told reporters: “The party will fight the elections over Odisha asmita (pride).”

Asked repeatedly about the reported alliance with the BJD, Samal had said: “Had that been the case, I would not have said the BJP would form a government in Odisha.”