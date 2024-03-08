Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann launch AAP's Lok Sabha poll campaign in Delhi

AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann launched the party's Lok Sabha poll campaign in New Delhi on Friday, 8 March, with the slogan 'Sansad mein bhi Kejriwal, to Dilli hogi aur khush haal'.

General elections are due in April-May.

The campaign was launched in the presence of other party leaders and workers from the AAP headquarters on DDU Marg.

"I have made all efforts to serve the people of Delhi who are my family," Kejriwal said.

"Our slogan is 'Sansad mein bhi Kejriwal, to Dilli hogi aur khush haal' (Delhi will be more prosperous with Kejriwal in Parliament)," he said.

Delhi and Punjab are ruled by AAP and these are the only two states that have free electricity supply, he said.