Breaking the silence: Tackling the stigma around infertility
Dr Nikhil Chitnis, fertility specialist at Dr Malatibai Chitnis IVF Hospital, advocates for open conversations around this health challenge
Infertility is a deeply personal and challenging journey for millions of couples around the world. Despite significant advancements in fertility treatments, the stigma surrounding infertility still lingers, leaving many individuals reluctant to discuss their struggles openly. The emotional burden can be immense, as couples often feel isolated and unsupported.
Dr Nikhil Chitnis, a leading fertility specialist at Dr Malatibai Chitnis IVF Hospital, has long advocated for more open conversations about infertility to help patients find the support they need.
At Dr Malatibai Chitnis IVF Hospital, known as the best IVF centre in Thane, the focus extends beyond cutting-edge treatments; the hospital also provides compassionate, personalised care to address the emotional well-being of every patient.
The hospital offers a wide range of advanced fertility services, including IVF, ICSI, IMSI, and pre-implantation genetic testing, ensuring each patient receives a treatment plan tailored to their specific needs.
"Infertility should never be a taboo," says Dr. Chitnis. "We need to break the silence surrounding infertility and encourage open conversations. When people feel comfortable discussing their struggles with family, friends, or even their workplaces, they are more likely to receive the support they need during their fertility treatment journey."
Dr. Chitnis believes that infertility is a medical condition just like any other and should be treated with openness and acceptance.
We don’t shame people for having a cold, a cough, or even a broken bone. So why should infertility be treated any differently?Dr Nikhil Chitnis, fertility specialist, Dr Malatibai Chitnis IVF Hospital, Thane
"With the range of advanced fertility treatments available today, including IVF, ICSI, and IMSI, achieving parenthood is often just a matter of time," Dr Chitnis says.
However, societal pressures and misconceptions often prevent people from seeking help early, which can make their journey even more challenging.
Open conversations about infertility are crucial for breaking down the stigma. Dr. Chitnis encourages patients to share their experiences with those closest to them, whether it’s family, friends, or colleagues. "Sharing your struggles can lighten the emotional load and help others understand what you're going through," he says.
Dr. Chitnis also emphasises the importance of creating a supportive environment for individuals undergoing fertility care. Whether it's family, friends or colleagues, offering flexibility, understanding and empathy can make a significant difference. "When those around you—be it at home, in your community or at work—provide support, it eases the emotional strain and allows patients to focus on their treatment. This kind of encouragement fosters not only better emotional well-being but also confidence and optimism during a challenging journey."
One patient at Dr. Malatibai Chitnis IVF Hospital, a 35-year-old woman, shared how openness at her workplace made a difference in her IVF journey. "When I first learned I needed IVF, I was terrified, not only because of the treatment but also because I didn’t know how to discuss it with my employer. I was afraid they wouldn’t understand or that I might be viewed differently. But after Dr. Chitnis encouraged me to be open about my situation, I decided to speak with my boss. To my surprise, they were incredibly supportive."
The patient underwent three IVF cycles over several months and credits her supportive work environment for her emotional well-being throughout the process. "My boss allowed me to adjust my work hours, and my colleagues were there for me whenever I needed time off for treatments. Their understanding helped me stay calm during what could have been an incredibly stressful time. I truly believe this support contributed to my successful pregnancy."
She also expressed her deep gratitude to Dr. Chitnis and the team at the hospital. "I cannot thank Dr. Chitnis enough. His guidance, expertise, and the emotional support he provided were invaluable. He made sure I never felt alone in my journey, and his unwavering optimism kept me hopeful, even when things got tough. I wouldn’t be holding my baby today without him and his incredible team."
Ms. Vishaka Goyal, co-founder of ClinicSpots, echoes Dr. Chitnis’ approach to care. "Dr. Nikhil Chitnis is not only a skilled fertility specialist but also a compassionate advocate for his patients. He ensures that they feel comfortable discussing their treatment with others, which alleviates much of their stress. By addressing both the emotional and medical aspects of infertility, he empowers his patients and helps them stay mentally strong throughout their journey."
Dr. Chitnis concludes with a strong message: "Infertility is just like any other treatable health condition. By discussing it openly, we can remove the shame and stigma that still surround it. As society begins to see infertility for what it is—a medical condition—more people will feel empowered to seek help and start their path to parenthood without fear or hesitation."
At Dr. Malatibai Chitnis IVF Hospital, openness and acceptance are central to patient care. The hospital offers advanced fertility treatments alongside emotional support, ensuring each patient is cared for throughout their journey. As the best IVF centre in Thane, it combines cutting-edge medical technology with compassionate, personalized care, helping patients face infertility with confidence and hope.
About Dr. Nikhil Chitnis
Dr Nikhil Chitnis heads the Dr. Malatibai Chitnis Hospital, a legacy hospital synonymous with being dedicated to offering the latest gynecological treatments that ensure women's holistic health for motherhood and beyond. Dr. Nikhil Chitnis and his team go beyond treating the physical health of the patient. They go further by addressing the mental and emotional well-being of the patient by offering support for concerns such as postpartum depression, sexual dysfunction, and menopausal symptoms. It offers a comprehensive array of assisted reproductive technologies (ART) to assist women facing fertility issues, encompassing IVF, IUI, and hormone therapies.
