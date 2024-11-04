Breaking the silence: Tackling the stigma around infertility

"With the range of advanced fertility treatments available today, including IVF, ICSI, and IMSI, achieving parenthood is often just a matter of time," Dr Chitnis says.

However, societal pressures and misconceptions often prevent people from seeking help early, which can make their journey even more challenging.

Open conversations about infertility are crucial for breaking down the stigma. Dr. Chitnis encourages patients to share their experiences with those closest to them, whether it’s family, friends, or colleagues. "Sharing your struggles can lighten the emotional load and help others understand what you're going through," he says.

Dr. Chitnis also emphasises the importance of creating a supportive environment for individuals undergoing fertility care. Whether it's family, friends or colleagues, offering flexibility, understanding and empathy can make a significant difference. "When those around you—be it at home, in your community or at work—provide support, it eases the emotional strain and allows patients to focus on their treatment. This kind of encouragement fosters not only better emotional well-being but also confidence and optimism during a challenging journey."

One patient at Dr. Malatibai Chitnis IVF Hospital, a 35-year-old woman, shared how openness at her workplace made a difference in her IVF journey. "When I first learned I needed IVF, I was terrified, not only because of the treatment but also because I didn’t know how to discuss it with my employer. I was afraid they wouldn’t understand or that I might be viewed differently. But after Dr. Chitnis encouraged me to be open about my situation, I decided to speak with my boss. To my surprise, they were incredibly supportive."