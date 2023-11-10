Delhi doc claims IVF cycles and fertility levels getting impacted due to air pollution

Women trying to get pregnant via in vitro fertilisation (IVF) have become the latest victims of the ongoing air pollution levels in the national capital, claimed a fertility expert on Thursday.

While previous research has established air pollution’s effect on declining fertility, it is the first time that IVF sessions are getting “increasingly cancelled” as air quality is affecting health of women, Dr Shivani Gour, Vice President of Delhi State Chapter of Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction (ISAR), told IANS.

This comes amidst continuing pollution levels witnessed in the national capital raising cases of asthma, lung problems, red eyes, itchy throat among others. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) on Thursday morning continued to be in the ‘very poor’ category, according to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

A cycle of IVF can be explained as - the ovaries are stimulated to produce eggs, these are collected and combined with sperm to form one or more embryos and one or two are placed into the womb as fresh embryos.

If any embryos are frozen and used later this is still part of the same cycle. For most women, one cycle of IVF can take between four to six weeks.

“On an average daily one session of IVF is getting cancelled as women are suffering from air pollution-related conditions such as cough, bad throat, redness in the eye, among others,” said Dr Gour.