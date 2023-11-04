Air pollution shortening lives in Delhi NCR by 11.9 years: Chicago Univ study

From causing low birth weight to affecting and damaging nearly all organs, including eyes, lungs, skin and heart, and even denting mental health, toxic air has become a “slow poison”, spiking deaths and diseases in India.

A major study published in the journal Lancet Planetary Health Pollution in 2020 showed that pollution has emerged as the “largest existential threat” to humans, killing over nine million each year globally. But more than the rest of the world, air pollution kills more people in India, showed the study.

In 2019, air pollution reportedly resulted in 1.67 million deaths in India, accounting for 17.8 per cent of all deaths. That year, India's average particulate matter concentration was 70.3 microgram/cubic metre — the highest in the world.

Cut to 2023, on Friday morning, the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi alone surged past 500 — a staggering 100 times higher than the limit considered healthy by the World Health Organization (WHO).

It remained around 550 for most part of the day with dangerous levels of PM2.5 and PM10, along with a thick blanket of smog that also reduced visibility to less than 500 metres in some places.