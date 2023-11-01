Mumbai pollution: BMC smog towers may cause more problems than they solve

Smog Towers are offered as a solution each time a city's AQI or air quality index turns poor, and citizens begin to complain. Even as Bombay High Court took suo motu cognisance of the poor air quality in Mumbai, seeking answers from authorities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has floated a proposal to set up mini smog towers around the periphery of Shivaji Park to address the issue of red dust in the air.

Nestled within the bustling neighbourhood of Dadar lies the sprawling 28-acre field, apparently undisturbed. However, its seemingly tranquil expanse is marred by a peculiar predicament — its fine grass cover and loose soil have transformed it into a dust pollution hotspot. For weeks, exasperated locals have voiced their concerns about the pervasive dust emanating from the loose sandy soil that stubbornly lingers in the air.

In response, BMC officials, joined by local MP Rahul Shewale, undertook a comprehensive survey of the entire periphery of Shivaji Park. Following their examination, a resounding consensus emerged — the urgent need to instal smog towers along the park's boundaries. Notably, even Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, a resident of Shivaji Park, was consulted by Shewale on this matter.