Breakthrough stem cell therapy for infertility
Dr Hrishikesh Pai of Babies & US highlights an emerging yet reliable option
Dr Hrishikesh Pai, a renowned figure in the field of IVF and stem cell therapy, shares a Remarkable Breakthrough in Stem Cell Therapy for resolving Infertility issues at Babies & US.
The inclusion of stem cell therapy in treating male and female infertility refers to advancements in assisted reproduction treatment. Dr Pai, a leading IVF specialist, draws attention to the use of stem cells in treating various types of infertility.
Founder and Director of Babies & Us Fertility IVF & ICSI Center, a leading IVF center in Mumbai, Dr Hrishikesh Pai, a leading gynecologist in India, states, ‘Stem Cell Therapy is one of the most reliable and emerging options to resolve infertility. Stem cells can be used in females to regenerate ovarian follicles or strengthen the uterine lining in women, while for men, they help improve sperm production and conception.
Dr. Pai underlines the potential of stem cell therapy for infertility, as a definitive breakthrough, offering hope to patients with genetic deficiencies. This therapy could be a viable alternative to adoption or gamete donation for such individuals.
Stem cells, found in embryos and adult tissues, have the unique ability to renew and differentiate, making them crucial for organ function restoration. They can be sourced from adipose tissue, bone marrow, umbilical cord, amniotic fluid, and allograft. There are three main types of stem cells, each with its own unique functions: embryonic cells, non-embryonic cells, and induced pluripotent cells.
Embryonic cells originate from human embryos when they are 3 – 5 days old. Gynaecologists can harvest them during an IVF procedure and treat infertility issues in a laboratory environment. These cells have the power to create any functional cell.
On the other hand, non-embryonic cells are sourced from a tissue or organ and have the capacity to repair the damaged tissue or organ. Certain stem cells in the bone marrow can create other blood cells, while some can repair mild bone damage.
Induced pluripotent stem cells are laboratory-created stem cells that can differentiate into a preferred type of cell. Scientists and fertility experts hope to use them to resolve infertility issues.
Regarding infertility, specialists use stem cells in women to create oocytes and increase the production of ovarian cells. They are also used to repair uterine tissues and prepare for motherhood.
Stem cell therapy treatment can improve sperm production in males. Gynaecologists use stem cells during the spermatogenesis procedure. With their regenerative ability, mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) can repair the testicular tissue and restore sperm production. Stem cells can repair sertoli cells, which are essential for improving and maintaining a conducive environment for sperm cell production. They also help reduce the inflammation of the testes and enhance the blood flow in patients detected with varicocele condition that affects sperm production and quality.
Dr. Pai, a pioneer of IVF in India, expresses his confidence in the potential of stem cells to revolutionize infertility treatment. He marvels at the intricate capabilities of the human body, particularly the regenerative and restorative powers of stem cells. Their presence and potential have continued to astound scientists, even after centuries of human evolution.
Across his over thirty years of medical practice, Dr Pai has emerged as one of the most dynamic and visionary of assisted reproduction and IVF treatments. He has established the Babies & Us Fertility IVF & ICSI Center in central Mumbai to offer state-of-the-art fertility treatments at affordable rates.
At Babies & Us, patients can access a wide range of fertility treatments, including IUI, ovarian rejuvenation, IVF, IMSI, ICSI, sequential transfer, assisted laser hatching, and cryopreservation. The clinic is staffed with experienced doctors and well-trained medical assistants, ensuring patients receive comprehensive care in a warm and welcoming environment.
