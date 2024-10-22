Breakthrough stem cell therapy for infertility

Dr Hrishikesh Pai, a renowned figure in the field of IVF and stem cell therapy, shares a Remarkable Breakthrough in Stem Cell Therapy for resolving Infertility issues at Babies & US.

The inclusion of stem cell therapy in treating male and female infertility refers to advancements in assisted reproduction treatment. Dr Pai, a leading IVF specialist, draws attention to the use of stem cells in treating various types of infertility.

Founder and Director of Babies & Us Fertility IVF & ICSI Center, a leading IVF center in Mumbai, Dr Hrishikesh Pai, a leading gynecologist in India, states, ‘Stem Cell Therapy is one of the most reliable and emerging options to resolve infertility. Stem cells can be used in females to regenerate ovarian follicles or strengthen the uterine lining in women, while for men, they help improve sperm production and conception.

Dr. Pai underlines the potential of stem cell therapy for infertility, as a definitive breakthrough, offering hope to patients with genetic deficiencies. This therapy could be a viable alternative to adoption or gamete donation for such individuals.

Stem cells, found in embryos and adult tissues, have the unique ability to renew and differentiate, making them crucial for organ function restoration. They can be sourced from adipose tissue, bone marrow, umbilical cord, amniotic fluid, and allograft. There are three main types of stem cells, each with its own unique functions: embryonic cells, non-embryonic cells, and induced pluripotent cells.

Embryonic cells originate from human embryos when they are 3 – 5 days old. Gynaecologists can harvest them during an IVF procedure and treat infertility issues in a laboratory environment. These cells have the power to create any functional cell.

On the other hand, non-embryonic cells are sourced from a tissue or organ and have the capacity to repair the damaged tissue or organ. Certain stem cells in the bone marrow can create other blood cells, while some can repair mild bone damage.