Dr George Karimundackal on lung cancer treatments
Expert perspectives on advances in healthcare
Lung cancer continues to be a global health crisis, with over 2.5 million new cases and nearly 1.8 million deaths reported globally in 2023, as outlined by the World Cancer Research Fund.
In India, lung cancer accounts for 6.9 per cent of all cancer diagnoses, and the incidence is on the rise due to contributing factors such as smoking, air pollution, and genetic predispositions.
Dr George Karimundackali is addressing this urgent health issue by providing innovative, minimally invasive surgical treatments that are dramatically improving patient outcomes.
Dr. George, a renowned lung cancer specialist in Mumbai, India, who serves as Director of Thoracic Surgery at Nanavati Max Hospital, is at the forefront of robotic-assisted thoracic surgery (RATS) and video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery (VATS), two advanced surgical techniques that allow for greater precision and less recovery time.
“Robotic surgery has fundamentally transformed lung cancer treatment. With these advanced methods, we are able to perform complex procedures with smaller incisions, which reduces recovery time and improves overall patient outcomes,” says Dr. George.
Early detection is critical to improving survival rates, and Dr George emphasises the importance of low-dose CT scans for screening high-risk patients.
According to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation, detecting lung cancer in its early stages can increase survival rates to 60–80%, compared to less than 10% for patients diagnosed at later stages.
Dr George notes, “Early detection allows us to offer surgical interventions when cancer is still localised, significantly improving the chances of long-term survival.”
In addition to his expertise in surgery, Dr. George is integrating targeted therapies and immunotherapy into lung cancer treatment, especially for patients who are not candidates for surgery.
Immunotherapy and targeted therapies have gained increasing prominence in recent years, and offer promising outcomes for advanced-stage patients by targeting cancer cells or enhancing the immune system’s response.
“These treatments allow us to offer hope to patients with advanced cancers, giving them new options where surgery alone may not be sufficient,” says Dr. George.
Dr. George is also known for his multidisciplinary approach to treatment, collaborating with teams of oncologists, pulmonologists, and radiologists to ensure that every patient receives comprehensive, personalised care.
“Lung cancer is a complex disease that requires collaboration among different specialists. Our team works together to create individualized treatment plans that are tailored to each patient’s specific condition,” Dr. George explains.
As lung cancer continues to affect younger and non-smoking populations due to environmental factors like pollution, Dr. George advocates for increased awareness of lung cancer screening and risk reduction strategies. He adds, “Public awareness is key, especially as we see more cases in populations that don’t fit the traditional risk profile. Early screening and lifestyle modifications can make a significant difference.”
With his extensive expertise in minimally invasive thoracic surgery and his dedication to providing holistic care, Dr. George Karimundackal has become one of the most sought-after lung cancer specialists in Mumbai. His leadership at Nanavati Max Hospital ensures that patients have access to the most advanced and effective treatments, combining cutting-edge technology with compassionate care.
For those seeking expert lung cancer treatment, Dr George Karimundackal offers world-class care, supported by the latest medical advancements.
About Dr George Karimundackal
Dr George started as a Professor of Thoracic Surgery at Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai.
After nearly 15 years of experience, he is considered one of the leading cancer surgeons in Mumbai, as the Director of Thoracic Surgery position at Nanavati Max Hospital.
Dr George Karimundackal is keen on academic research and often contributes to scientific publications. He participates in conferences to share his knowledge and learnings of the latest advancements in the field.
Dr George Karimundackal is a much sought-after and respected doctor by colleagues and patients for his dedication and commitment to delivering the best medical care in thoracic oncology.
This is an advertorial. The published article is being presented as received.