Dr George Karimundackal on lung cancer treatments

Lung cancer continues to be a global health crisis, with over 2.5 million new cases and nearly 1.8 million deaths reported globally in 2023, as outlined by the World Cancer Research Fund.

In India, lung cancer accounts for 6.9 per cent of all cancer diagnoses, and the incidence is on the rise due to contributing factors such as smoking, air pollution, and genetic predispositions.

Dr George Karimundackali is addressing this urgent health issue by providing innovative, minimally invasive surgical treatments that are dramatically improving patient outcomes.

Dr. George, a renowned lung cancer specialist in Mumbai, India, who serves as Director of Thoracic Surgery at Nanavati Max Hospital, is at the forefront of robotic-assisted thoracic surgery (RATS) and video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery (VATS), two advanced surgical techniques that allow for greater precision and less recovery time.

“Robotic surgery has fundamentally transformed lung cancer treatment. With these advanced methods, we are able to perform complex procedures with smaller incisions, which reduces recovery time and improves overall patient outcomes,” says Dr. George.

Early detection is critical to improving survival rates, and Dr George emphasises the importance of low-dose CT scans for screening high-risk patients.

According to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation, detecting lung cancer in its early stages can increase survival rates to 60–80%, compared to less than 10% for patients diagnosed at later stages.

Dr George notes, “Early detection allows us to offer surgical interventions when cancer is still localised, significantly improving the chances of long-term survival.”