How capital guarantee solutions offer safe investment with growth potential
Capital guarantee plans also come with life insurance and tax benefits
When choosing an investment, there are two key factors to keep in mind — how risky it is and what kind of returns you can expect.
It is believed that the more risk you take, the better your chances for higher returns. However, taking unnecessary risks can lead to losses and disrupt your peace of mind.
What if there was a way to enjoy growth potential without worrying about losing your money? That's where capital guarantee solutions come in.
Let's explore how these plans offer a safe investment option while still giving you room for growth.
What are capital guarantee solution plans?
Capital guarantee solution plans are type of a hybrid financial product that combine the benefits of a Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) with the security of a guaranteed return plan. These plans let you invest in market-linked securities, much like a ULIP, and offer the potential for investment growth based on the performance of the market.
What sets them apart is the 100% capital protection that you get on your investment. No matter how the market performs, you are guaranteed to receive your entire invested capital back at maturity. These plans provide the opportunity for growth while still ensuring that your initial investment is safe. This makes them an attractive investment option for risk-averse investors as well as those looking for capital appreciation.
Investment and growth potential: best of both worlds
Capital guarantee solution plans ensure 100% protection of your invested capital. Irrespective of the policy duration and the market performance, you will receive your initial investment back at maturity. Moreover, these plans invest in a mix of market-linked securities, such as equity, debt and hybrid funds, which offer the potential to grow your wealth over time.
You have the flexibility to choose from different funds based on your financial goals, and there is no uncertainty that is often associated with market-linked investments. So, you get to prepare for your diverse financial goals and, at the same time, enjoy financial security, knowing that your capital is safe at the end of the policy term.
Let's take the following example of Ravi to understand this better:
Ravi decided to invest Rs 1 lakh per year in a capital guarantee solution with a policy term of 10 years. No matter how the market performs, Ravi is guaranteed to receive his full invested amount back at the end of 10 years. His initial investment is completely protected, even if the market goes through ups and downs.
However, if the market performs well, Ravi also stands to benefit. His investment can grow over the years and potentially earn him additional profits. So, in the best-case scenario, Ravi not only gets his capital back but also enjoys the profits generated by his investment.
It is a win-win situation, as he gets the benefits of both — a safe investment and growth potential without the worry of losing his initial capital.
Other benefits of capital guarantee solutions
Life cover protection: Capital guarantee solutions also offer life insurance coverage to safeguard your family members financially. In the unfortunate event of the policyholder's absence during the policy term, the nominee is given a guaranteed death benefit. These plans protect your loved ones and provide for their financial needs.
Tax benefits: Capital guarantee solutions not only protect your investment but also come with attractive tax advantages. The premiums you pay qualify for a tax deduction of up to Rs 1.5 lakh per year under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961. Additionally, the death benefit you receive from the policy is exempt from tax, subject to conditions under Section 10(10D).
To sum it up
Capital guarantee solutions are truly a solution to all your financial needs. With a 100% capital guarantee, potential for growth, a life cover and tax benefits, these plans singularly help you plan for multiple financial goals.
If you are not investing in them, you should start now and benefit from their diverse and unique features.
This is an advertorial. The published article is being presented as received.