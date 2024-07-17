India locked into cycle of low investment since 2014: Congress

He said gross FDI as a percentage of GDP has also more or less stayed constant since 2014.

"This is, however, only part of the story. Since at least 2016, multinational companies across the world have been looking to divest from China and invest in other developing countries.

"India, with a large and growing labour pool, was at the right place at the right time – but this generational opportunity to garner FDI and become a manufacturing and export-oriented economy has been squandered," Ramesh said.

Countries like Bangladesh and Vietnam have walked away with the benefits, he said.

"Sops like corporate tax cuts and PLIs can't compensate for a freer society, polity, and economy – one that is free from demonetization-like masterstrokes, cronyism, and Raid Raj," Ramesh said, hitting out at the Modi government.

"What India needs is not marginal policy tinkering, but a new, liberalised approach to political economy," the Congress leader said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Budget for 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha on 23 July.