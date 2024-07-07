Sitharaman wraps up consultations, FY25 budget to be presented on 23 July

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has concluded consultations with various stakeholders, including representatives of industry and social sectors, as part of the budget preparation exercise.

Sitharaman will present her seventh Budget on 23 July. This would be the first full budget of Modi 3.0 which is going to set the path for Vikshit Bharat (developed India) by 2047.

Last month, president Droupadi Murmu, while delivering her address to the joint sitting of Parliament, had said that many historic steps and major economic decisions will be taken in the upcoming budget session.

In her first address to the joint sitting of Parliament since the constitution of the 18th Lok Sabha, the president said, "This budget will be an effective document of the government's far-reaching policies and futuristic vision".

"Along with major economic and social decisions, many historic steps will also be seen in this budget," she said.