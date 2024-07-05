Maharashtra: ‘Bye-bye budget’ before elections

The Maharashtra budget, presented last week, has been described as the ‘bye-bye session’ by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, coming barely three months before the Assembly election due in October.

The session showed the ruling alliance’s desperation to retrieve lost ground. The Mahayuti alliance of the BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde)-NCP (Ajit Pawar) won only 17 Lok Sabha seats out of 48 (a mere nine via the BJP). Buoyed by the two per cent difference in votes polled by the Mahayuti and the MVA, finance minister Ajit Pawar went all out to woo women (48 per cent of the voters), OBCs and Hindus.

Emulating Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s gambit in Madhya Pradesh of launching the ‘Laadli Behna’ scheme before the Assembly election last year, a similar scheme was announced for Maharashtra.

Coming into effect this month, poor women in the age group 20 to 60 years would receive Rs 1,500 every month in their bank accounts. Grants were announced for ‘pink e-rickshaws’ to be allotted to women, three free gas cylinders to poorer households, and free higher education to girls from the OBC community.

Implementing all the schemes in the next few weeks will be a challenge. Wondering why the government has woken up to the behnas (sisters) so late, opposition leaders appear confident that the sops would as ineffective as PM Narendra Modi’s guarantees ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

At the post-budget media briefing, Ajit Pawar said the state’s fiscal health made it impossible for the government to allow loan waivers for farmers. Instead, the budget announced free power to farmers using water pumps up to 7.5 horsepower.

While this, it was claimed, would benefit 46 lakh farmers, the ‘beneficiaries’ are clearly unhappy. They recall that loans up to Rs 2 lakh were waived by the MVA government in the wake of the pandemic despite fiscal difficulties. (Ironically, Ajit Pawar was then the finance minister.)