Maharashtra budget full of promises but people will not get fooled: Congress

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Friday, 28 June, said the state budget presented by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in the Assembly has lots of assurances, but people will not be fooled by them.

Talking to reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan premises, Patole claimed there was no mention of allocation of funds to different government departments in the budget for 2024-25.

This was the first budget with no allocation of funds to irrigation, agriculture, social justice and housing, said the opposition MLA, whose party is a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

"There are lots of assurances in the budget but people will not be befooled. This is a budget to mislead people and there are doubts that the assurances made will be fulfilled," Patole noted.

He claimed the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP government was trying to show rosy dreams to people just ahead of the Assembly polls which are due in October.