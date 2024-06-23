Maharashtra is sending out mixed signals

The BJP has been handed a crackling defeat in Maharashtra. The party has lost confidence and no longer believes it can win the Assembly elections on its own.

BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said at a press conference that the opposition came into power in Maharashtra by mistake; they would hinder PM Modi’s schemes being delivered to the people. The BJP, he said, would not fight the Vidhan Sabha elections alone, but together with the Shiv Sena (Shinde) and Ajit Pawar’s NCP.

Meanwhile, having won 30 out of 48 seats, the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s morale is high. They say, if we stay united in our resolve to keep the BJP out, we will form the government in Maharashtra. The next few months promise to be exciting.

Both the Mahayuti and the MVA alliances have faced off with their particular strengths on the ground. While the Modi-dependent BJP was troubled by its sinking support, Shinde’s Shiv Sena revelled in being more popular than their ally. This explains Shinde considering himself the big brother in the Mahayuti, with Sanjay Shirsat declaring that their ‘strike rate’ in the Lok Sabha has been good.

This harks back to the days of Balasaheb Thackeray, when the Shiv Sena was accepted as the senior partner and the BJP as the junior. Shiv Sena (Shinde) won 7 out of the 15 seats it fought, a 12.9 per cent vote share. The BJP fought for the maximum number of seats possible (28) and won only 9 (26 per cent vote share). Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) also won 9 seats with a vote share of 16.7 per cent. Having performed better than the BJP, the Shiv Sena (Shinde) is demanding a larger number of seats, and of course, the chief ministership.