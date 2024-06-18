Shivaji's scion leads farmers' against Nagpur–Goa 'Shaktipeeth Expressway'

Congress MP Shrimant Shahu, descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, on Tuesday, 18 June, led a massive farmers' protest march, organised by all political parties, to the district collectorate to voice strong opposition to the proposed Nagpur–Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway.

The procession included Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs and state legislators from the ruling MahaYuti and opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi alliances, besides independent farmers' leaders who marched from Dasara Chowk to the collector's office.

Thousands of affected farmers joined the protest from the 12 districts that the planned Rs 86,500 crore, 802 km inter-state (Maharashtra–Goa) expressway will slice through, in what is billed as Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' pet project.

Shrimant Shahu said: "Wherever the farmers are, I shall be with them."

He said he would raise their concerns with the government on the expressway.

"The farmers are strongly opposed to this project. We support them fully. We shall meet the collector and discuss the issue," he told mediapersons in the march.

Earlier, ruling Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ashok Chavan also said that if the farmers are not in favour of the expressway, then it should not come up by sacrificing their agricultural lands.