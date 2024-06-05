Maharashtra: Fadnavis offers to quit, to meet BJP leaders with request

After the BJP’s Lok Sabha tally came down from 23 to 9 in Maharashtra, deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on 5 June offered to quit his post to enable him to focus on party work ahead of Assembly elections.

Assembly elections in the state are scheduled in less than six months from now.

“I take full responsibility for the setback the BJP suffered in Maharashtra. Now I want to focus on assembly elections and that is why I am going to request the BJP’s top leadership to relieve me from my responsibility in the government and give me a chance to work full time in the party,” Fadnavis said. “I am going to meet the senior BJP leaders soon and do whatever they ask me to.”