Maharashtra: The double-engine breakdown

The stakes in Maharashtra, which has 48 Lok Sabha seats, are obviously high. The results here will determine not just the contours of the next government in New Delhi but also decide the contest between rival factions of the NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) and Shiv Sena.

This election is also a test of the Election Commission’s wisdom in allotting the original official symbols and ‘brand recognition’ to the breakaway factions of the Shiv Sena and the NCP, headed by Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar respectively — especially as the overwhelming opinion in the state is that the people’s support is still with the parent units headed by Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, though a majority of legislators and MPs walked out with Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

The Lok Sabha results will also set the stage for the Assembly polls and the long-overdue BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) elections later this year.

In 2019, the BJP had won 23 seats in the state and its ally, the undivided Shiv Sena, got 18. This time, the BJP is contesting in 28 constituencies and has left 15 and 4 seats respectively for Shinde and Ajit Pawar. One seat goes to the Rashtriya Samaj Paksha. While all the allies in the Mahayuti are flush with funds, they have struggled to find the right candidates.

The Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena has nominated Yamini Jadhav in Mumbai South and Ravindra Waikar in Mumbai North-West. Both Jadhav and Waikar were at one time under the scanner for alleged money laundering, and were being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate.