Ajit Pawar faction the real NCP, says Election Commission

The Ajit Pawar faction is the real Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Election Commission announced on Tuesday, 6 February, ending months of speculation over the factional fight with his party founder and uncle Sharad Pawar.

In an order, the Election Commission (EC) also allotted the NCP symbol of the 'wall clock' to the group led by Ajit Pawar.

The decision followed the laid-out tests of maintainability of such a petition, which included tests of aims and objectives of the party constitution and tests of majority, both organisational and legislative, the Commission said.