Will PM Modi scrap 50 pc limit on reservations, asks Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi whether he would scrap the 50 per cent limit on reservations in the country, and asserted that his own party's 'Nyay guarantees' would revolutionise the future course of politics.

Addressing a rally along with the Congress' Pune Lok Sabha candidate Ravindra Dhangekar, Gandhi said Maharashtra is a "Congress state" in terms of ideology, and he loves visiting.

If the Constitution is changed, India will be unrecognisable, the former Congress president said. "Will Modi ji speak on whether he will scrap the 50 per cent cap on reservations in the country?" he asked.

Gandhi said his party was committed to carrying out a 'caste census' and reiterated that it would remove the "artificial" 50 per cent cap on quotas in government jobs. This cap causes hardships to crores of people and will be "thrown out", he asserted.

"Our fight is to save the Constitution. Modiji, BJP and RSS are trying to destroy the Constitution, which was drafted by Babasaheb Ambedkar and reflects the ideologies of Mahatma Phule, Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Nehru," he said.

It is the Constitution which gives rights to the poor, the marginalised and the backward classes, and if it is not there, "whatever you have will go to 22-25 persons," he told the gathering.

"Their leaders talk about changing the Constitution, ending quotas. But the Congress will never allow it to happen. There are 15 per cent Dalits, 8 per cent Adivasis, and 50 per cent backward classes in the country. So the cumulative population of all three classes is 73 per cent," he said.