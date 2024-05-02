PM Modi should apologise for seeking votes for 'mass rapist': Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, 2 May, alleged that the BJP-JD(S) alliance candidate for Hassan Lok Sabha seat Prajwal Revanna had raped 400 women, and lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for seeking votes for a "mass rapist" and sought his apology.

The Congress leader during his election rallies in the district headquarters towns of Shivamogga and Raichur also demanded that a case should be registered against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, claiming that he was aware of the activities of Prajwal and his father and former minister H D Revanna after a local BJP leader had flagged the issue.

Hundreds of explicit video clips allegedly involving the 33-year-old MP have gone viral in Hassan in recent days.

"This is not a sex scandal but mass rape. The Prime Minister should apologise to the mothers and sisters of India. Prajwal Revanna rapes 400 women and makes videos," Gandhi alleged.

"The prime minister supported the mass rapist on the stage. He (Modi) told Karnataka that if you voted for this rapist, it will help me," Gandhi alleged and added: "Every woman in Karnataka should know when the Prime Minister was asking for your vote, he was aware of what Prajwal did."