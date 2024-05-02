Sex scandal: Prajwal Revanna to arrive on 15 May amid political slugfest

The political slugfest continued on Thursday, 2 May, in Karnataka over the obscene video scandal involving former prime minister HD Deve Gowda’s grandson and suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna.

Prajwal Revanna’s obscene video showing sexual harassment and abuse of women has taken the political circles in Karnataka by storm ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, sources stated that the sitting MP and NDA candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, Prajwal Revanna, who had sought time to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is expected to arrive in Bengaluru on 15 May midnight.

The SIT has not responded to his request yet and Prajwal Revanna was expected to land in Bengaluru from Frankfurt on Friday.

In another development, the former driver of accused Prajwal Revanna, who had confessed that he had given the pen drive with the videos of the JD(S) leader sexually abusing women, to BJP leader Devaraje Gowda, has disappeared following a SIT notice.