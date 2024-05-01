SIT issues notice to H.D. Revanna, Prajwal Revanna in sexual harassment case

JD(S) MLA H D Revanna and his son Prajwal Revanna, the incumbent MP from Hassan, who have been booked for alleged sexual harassment, have been issued notices by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday, 30 April official sources said.

They have been asked to appear before SIT for investigation, they said.

A case was registered at the Holenarsipura police station in Hassan district on Sunday, 28 April based on a complaint by a woman who worked in Revanna's house.

The father-son duo was booked under IPC sections 354A (sexual abuse), 354D (stalking), 506 (threat) and 509 (insult caused to the modesty of a woman).