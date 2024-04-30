JD(S) suspends MP Prajwal Revanna from party over alleged sex scandal

JD(S) on Tuesday, 30 April, suspended its Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna from the party with immediate effect over an alleged sex scandal involving him.

The suspension came minutes after the party core committee that met in Hubballi recommended his suspension to its national president and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, who is also Revanna's grandfather.

"Videos of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna allegedly harassing women are widely in circulation on social media and media and this has caused huge embarrassment to the party and its leadership," the suspension order said.

Stating that the Congress government in Karnataka has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate this, it said, "In this backdrop, as per JD(S)' party constitution and rules regarding breach of discipline and punishment, Prajwal Revanna has been suspended with immediate effect."

The suspension order, signed by party general secretary K R Shivakumar, was released to the media following approval from the JD(S) national president.