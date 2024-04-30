Prajwal Revanna’s driver and BJP leader trade charges over leaked videos

Prajwal Revanna’s former car driver Karthik and BJP leader G Devaraje Gowda accused each other of leaking the alleged sleaze videos of the Hassan MP which has caused a big embarrassment to the regional party.

Prajwal is the grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and nephew of former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy. JD(S) suspended him on 30 April over the row.

The Karnataka government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) of IPS officers led by additional director general of police B K Singh to probe the alleged sexual harassment of many women by Prajwal, who is said to be in Germany currently.

An FIR has already been registered against Prajwal as well as his father Revanna at the Holenarasipura police station in Hassan district for allegedly sexually harassing their former cook.

In a video message on social media, the driver said that he worked with Prajwal Revanna for the last 15 years but it has been a year since he has not been with him.