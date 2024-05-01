Cancel Prajwal Revanna's diplomatic passport: Siddaramaiah to Modi

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to direct the ministry of external affairs and ministry of home affairs to cancel the diplomatic passport issued to outgoing Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna.

On the other hand, deputy chief minister D.K. Shivakumar said Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy and BJP leaders must pay a visit to the victims in the Hassan sexual abuse case if they have any respect for women.

Prajwal Revanna (33), the grandson of JD(S) chief and former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda, has been accused of committing sexual assaults against numerous women and recording the episodes, with the recordings apparently stored on a pen drive.

The outgoing MP from Hassan in Karnataka and the BJP-JD(S) alliance candidate for the ongoing Lok Sabha election, Revanna is the nephew of Kumaraswamy and son of former minister and current MLA H.D. Revanna, who has also been accused of sexual harassment by an employee of his household.

"According to reports, sensing the impending police case and arrest, the accused Member of Parliament and NDA candidate for Lok Sabha Prajwal Revanna has fled the country and travelled abroad on April 27 itself. It is learnt from reports that he is travelling abroad on his diplomatic passport," Siddaramaiah said in his letter.