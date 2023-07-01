Uddhav Thackeray: Govt doing nothing to stop accidents on Samruddhi Expressway

Uddhav Thackeray, president of the Shiv Sena (UBT) expressed his grief on Saturday, 1 July, over lives lost in a bus tragedy in Maharashtra's Buldhana. He targeted the Eknath Shinde-led government for "not doing anything" to stop accidents on the Samruddhi Expressway where it occurred.

In a statement, Thackeray said the Buldhana accident should open the government's eyes as more than 300 people have lost their lives on the expressway since it was opened last year. He described this latest incident as "unfortunate and shocking".

A total of 25 passengers were charred to death after the bus they were travelling in caught fire on the Samruddhi Expressway at Pimpalkhuta village, near Sindkhedraja in Buldhana, around 1.30 am on Saturday.

There were 33 persons on board, of whom eight survived, police said. Among the dead are 10 women and 3 children.