Could come out of burning vehicle alive by breaking its window: Survivor of Maha bus tragedy

One of the survivors of the ill-fated bus that caught fire and led to the death of 25 passengers in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Saturday, July 1, said he and a few others managed to come out of the burning vehicle by breaking its rear window.

The accident took place on the Samruddhi Expressway near Sindkhedraja in Buldhana when the private passenger bus going from Nagpur to Pune rammed into a road divider around 1.30 am. Of the 33 passengers in the bus, 25 were charred to death, police said.