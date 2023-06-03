Bus carrying victims of the Balasore train tragedy meets accident in Bengal

The injured passengers from Odisha's Balasore met another accident as their bus collided with a pick-up van in Bengal's Medinipur area on Saturday, June 3.

The bus was carrying passengers who were injured in the three-train mishap in Odisha's Balasore district on June 2. The injured passengers in the Odisha train tragedy were being sent to different districts in Bengal for treatment.

As per a recent report by the India Today, several people on the bus are feared to have suffered minor injuries. The police have started rescuing the injured and sending them to different medical facilities in West Bengal.