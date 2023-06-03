Bus carrying victims of the Balasore train tragedy meets accident in Bengal
Recent reports suggest several people on the bus may have suffered injuries
The injured passengers from Odisha's Balasore met another accident as their bus collided with a pick-up van in Bengal's Medinipur area on Saturday, June 3.
The bus was carrying passengers who were injured in the three-train mishap in Odisha's Balasore district on June 2. The injured passengers in the Odisha train tragedy were being sent to different districts in Bengal for treatment.
As per a recent report by the India Today, several people on the bus are feared to have suffered minor injuries. The police have started rescuing the injured and sending them to different medical facilities in West Bengal.
Earlier, a total of 17 coaches from the SMVT–Howrah superfast express, the Shalimar–Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train were involved in a horrific three-way collision on the evening of Friday, 2 June.
The accident happened in Bara Balasore district, about 200 km north of Odisha's state capital Bhubaneswar and 250 km south of Kolkata, in West Bengal. It is at this point likely the third worst train tragedy in the history of the nation. Till now, death toll has reached to 288, while more than 1,000 people have been injured.
