At least 233 dead, more than 900 injured in Odisha's 3-way train accident

A total of 17 coaches from the SMVT–Howrah superfast express, the Shalimar–Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train were involved in a horrific three-way collision on the evening of Friday, 2 June.

The accident happened in Bara Balasore district, about 200 km north of Odisha's state capital Bhubaneswar and 250 km south of Kolkata, in West Bengal. It is at this point likely the third worst train tragedy in the history of the nation.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who is expected to visit the site personally, has declared 3 June a day of state mourning for those deceased. Tamil Nadu has followed suit.

On Friday night, the Odisha CM was working out of the state's special relief commissioner's office to coordinate and monitor rescue and relief efforts, while revenue minister Pramila Mallik was deputed to lead a team of top officials at the site.

The Railways have announced an ex gratia sum of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased, as well as Rs 2 lakh for those grievously injured, and Rs 50,000 for those who have had relatively minor injuries.

The Central government has announced an additional Rs 2 lakh for the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

The Odisha government helpline 06782-262286 was activated immediately, as well as 033-22143526/ 22535185 at the West Bengal emergency control room. The railway helplines are 033-26382217 (Howrah), 8972073925 (Kharagpur), 8249591559 (Balasore) and 044-25330952 (Chennai).