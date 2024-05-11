Maharashtra: Why the Mahayuti is falling apart

The prime minister’s 14 visits to Maharashtra since the announcement of general elections on 16 March show how important the state is in his scheme of things. The state with 48 Lok Sabha seats, the highest after Uttar Pradesh, holds the key to 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. Five years ago, the BJP had contested 25 seats and won 23 of them. Its then ally, the unified Shiv Sena, had won 18 seats, giving the NDA a total tally of 41 seats from Maharashtra.

In 2024, it is imperative for the BJP and its allies to maintain the 2019 numbers or minimise losses. After the first three phases of polling, with two more rounds to follow on 13 and 20 May, the NDA appears to be struggling. While it has put up a brave front and blamed the low polling percentage on the lack of enthusiasm among opposition supporters, most people believe it has been detrimental for the ruling alliance, which is contesting 28 seats in the state.

The lack of enthusiasm is evident from the relatively low voter turnout. The BJP was expected to pull out all the stops after the first two phases and ensure a higher polling percentage, but that does not seem to have worked. On the ground, there is more sympathy for Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar.

Lack of trust between NDA allies is an additional detriment. While the prime minister continues to spearhead the NDA’s campaign in the state along with Union home minister Amit Shah, he looks increasingly tired and listless. Even at the Ahmednagar rally, his speech lacked the usual fire and brimstone.

Vivek Bhavsar, a political journalist in Mumbai, is not surprised. Two factors, he feels, are working against the BJP in the state. Anti-incumbency against its 10-year rule is very real; and while the PM and Amit Shah keep denying it, the belief that the party is anti-reservation has become stronger. BJP leaders have themselves contributed to this perception.