Videos suggest Sandeshkhali women were tricked into complaining of rape

PTI, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of any of the tapes released so far.

Referring to the newly released videos, state minister and senior TMC leader Shashi Panja condemned the BJP for "perpetuating a false narrative on the Sandeshkhali sexual assaults" and threatening victims who sought to retract their police complaints.

"Sandeshkhali victims may have had a few complaints over land grab. But they never had complaints of sexual offence. This again proves that the BJP is spreading falsehood. This despicable act of fabrication and intimidation will not go unpunished," Panja said.

West Bengal LOP Suvendu Adhikari, on the other hand, dismissed the TMC's claims, alleging that the videos were fabricated by the 'bhaipo' (nephew), an oblique reference to TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee and the party's private poll-cum-political consultant, I-PAC, who "distributed money" to get the job done.

"We are soon moving court against both and will ensure they are taken to task for spreading such malicious lies," Adhikari said, while participating in a nomination filing rally of Rekha Patra at Basirhat.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP and party spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya told reporters that the more such videos surface, the higher would be the margin of votes for the BJP from the Sandeshkhali assembly segment, which is part of the Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency.

Bhattacharya said the state administration itself had prepared a list of those whose plots of land had been taken away by TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh, who was arrested and later suspended by the party, and started the process of returning the disputed land.