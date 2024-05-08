BJP leaders issuing death threats to Sandeshkhali women: TMC
BJP dismisses charges, claims TMC resorting to "falsehood", says Sandeshkhali will cost ruling party this election
The ruling TMC (Trinamool Congress) in West Bengal on Wednesday accused BJP leaders in Sandeshkhali of issuing "death threats" to women who expressed their willingness to withdraw police complaints against leaders of the ruling party in West Bengal after a viral video claimed the saffron camp "hatched a conspiracy" to defame the state government.
The BJP, however, dismissed the charges and claimed that the TMC was resorting to "falsehood".
In the video, which went viral on social media on 4 May, a man who resembled a BJP mandal (block) president in Sandeshkhali was heard saying the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, had asked him and other BJP leaders of the area to "instigate three-four local women to level allegations of rape against three TMC leaders, including Shajahan Sheikh". Both Adhikari and the BJP have dubbed the video as "fake".
TMC national general-secretary Abhishek Banerjee had on Monday alleged that the BJP resorted to falsehoods in Sandeshkhali to garner votes in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
On Wednesday, TMC leader and state minister Shashi Panja alleged, "Last week, we had seen in a viral video how the BJP had planned and orchestrated the entire Sandeshkhali fiasco. Now, women in the region are being threatened by BJP leaders for expressing their willingness to withdraw the false complaints.
"Shame on the BJP. First, they defamed women and tarnished the reputation of the entire West Bengal. Now, they are resorting to issuing death threats."
Echoing Panja, TMC leader Susmita Dev asked, "For how long will the saffron camp persist in spinning webs of deceit, shamelessly trampling on the dignity of our mothers and sisters for their own political greed?
"The BJP is resorting to issuing death threats to the courageous women of Sandeshkhali for daring to speak out against them. They are shamelessly threatening the women as they now stand exposed."
The BJP, on the other hand, dismissed the TMC's allegations as baseless. "Why would the BJP threaten the women of Sandeshkhali, when it is the BJP which is fighting for their rights? Sensing that the atrocities in Sandeshkhali would cost them this election, the TMC leaders are levelling baseless allegations," BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya claimed.
Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district erupted in protests after women accused now-suspended local TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his associates of sexual abuse and land grabbing. Sheikh has been arrested and is currently in CBI custody.
