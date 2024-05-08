BJP leaders issuing death threats to Sandeshkhali women: TMC

The ruling TMC (Trinamool Congress) in West Bengal on Wednesday accused BJP leaders in Sandeshkhali of issuing "death threats" to women who expressed their willingness to withdraw police complaints against leaders of the ruling party in West Bengal after a viral video claimed the saffron camp "hatched a conspiracy" to defame the state government.

The BJP, however, dismissed the charges and claimed that the TMC was resorting to "falsehood".

In the video, which went viral on social media on 4 May, a man who resembled a BJP mandal (block) president in Sandeshkhali was heard saying the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, had asked him and other BJP leaders of the area to "instigate three-four local women to level allegations of rape against three TMC leaders, including Shajahan Sheikh". Both Adhikari and the BJP have dubbed the video as "fake".

TMC national general-secretary Abhishek Banerjee had on Monday alleged that the BJP resorted to falsehoods in Sandeshkhali to garner votes in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

On Wednesday, TMC leader and state minister Shashi Panja alleged, "Last week, we had seen in a viral video how the BJP had planned and orchestrated the entire Sandeshkhali fiasco. Now, women in the region are being threatened by BJP leaders for expressing their willingness to withdraw the false complaints.