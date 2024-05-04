Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP of staging Sandeshkhali, cites video

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday accused the BJP of scripting the Sandeshkhali incident and questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was silent on the issue of a woman alleging sexual molestation by governor C.V. Ananda Bose.

"The entire Sandeshkhali incident was preplanned. The BJP had scripted it well. The truth has been exposed. I have been saying this for a long time," Banerjee said at an election rally in Chakdah in Nadia district. "I have not seen the entire video. I will definitely see it," she added.

"PM Modi gave sandesh (messages) regarding Sandeshkhali, but remained silent on the representative of the Centre, the governor's sexual molestation issue," Banerjee said.

On Saturday, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) released a video on social media, claiming that the Sandeshkhali episode was a "conspiracy" by the BJP to defame West Bengal in the run-up to the ongoing Lok Sabha election.

The 32-minute video, which the party claims was a 'sting operation', appears to show BJP worker Gangadhar Koyal, the block president of Sandeshkhali Block II, who is heard saying “there wasn’t any rape of women but it was framed as such”.