19 days after assault by mob, ED conducts fresh raid at TMC leader's Sandeshkhali home

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched the residence of absconding TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali on Wednesday, 24 January, 19 days after officials of the central agency were assaulted by a mob there.

The ED sealed the house and put up a notice summoning Sheikh to appear in person before its sleuths for questioning by 29 January in connection with its probe into the ration distribution scam, an officer said.

During the six-hour search inside the house in North 24-Parganas district, no significant material was found in almirahs, cupboards or suitcases. "It seems that the documents have been removed from this house during the last fortnight. We have sealed the house," the officer told PTI.

The ED officers found a few old visa-related papers, some contractual documents and articles, besides clothing materials, he said, adding that the entire operation was videographed by one of the eight ED officers who went inside the TMC leader's house.

"We have asked Shahjahan to appear in person for questioning at our Kolkata office on 29 January. A notice in this regard has been put up at his residence in Sandeshkhali after today's search there," he said.