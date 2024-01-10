Sandeshkhali attack: ED moves Calcutta HC challenging FIR against attack on its personnel

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday approached Calcutta High Court challenging an FIR filed by police against those officials of central agency who were attacked along with CAPF personnel while they attempted to raid the residence of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

The ED counsel approached the single-judge bench of Justice Jay Sengupta and claimed that new avenues are being opened every day to harass the agency officials, and an intervention of the court is necessary so that agency officials can go ahead with their investigation without facing any hurdle.

Justice Sengupta has admitted the petition and the matter is expected to come up for hearing any day during the current week.

The ED move came just a day after state agriculture and parliamentary affairs minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay warned the central agencies of a repeat of the Sandeshkhali incident.

“If ED and CBI are there, Trinamool Congress too has its student and youth wings. The explosion of public grievance has now happened at one place in West Bengal. In future, similar things will happen throughout the country,” said Chattopadhyay on Tuesday.