BJP 'tukde tukde gang' caused two parties to split in Maha: Khera

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Friday dubbed the BJP as the "tukde tukde gang", saying it engineered a split in two political parties in Maharashtra, and added that people have not liked the saffron party's act.

Khera also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was creating religious polarisation through his poll speeches since the BJP does not have any issue to highlight among people in terms of the work that the party-led government at the Centre carried out in the last 10 years.

He expressed confidence that the INDIA bloc would win 35 out of the total 48 seats in Maharashtra.

"The BJP that has split two parties in Maharashtra is the 'tukde tukde gang', and people have not liked this. There is a preference for the INDIA bloc in Maharashtra, and the same atmosphere is seen across the country, including Gujarat," the chairman of the Congress' media and publicity department said.

Khera was referring to the split in the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) caused by the rebellion by now chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar respectively.

'Tukde tukde gang', which roughly means 'people who want to break India into pieces', is a term repeatedly used by the BJP to target Congress and Leftist forces.

Targeting the prime minister, Khera said, "Every time PM Narendra Modi spoke during the Lok Sabha election campaign, he created a controversy. There is no report card of his government's work carried out in the last 10 years, so he has nothing to tell people. Since the BJP does not have any other issue, Modi has to emphasise religious polarisation."