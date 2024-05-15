PM Modi should focus on development issues, says Mallikarjun Kharge

"I am saying that leave these things, tell people about the work you did and seek votes on its behalf. They talk of mutton-chicken not us," Kharge said.

The Congress chief asserted that the opposition INDIA bloc is in a strong position after four phases of Lok Sabha polls and that the people of the country are prepared to bid farewell to Prime Minister Modi.

"Four rounds of polling have been completed in the country. The INDIA bloc is in a very strong position. I can say with full confidence that the people of the country have prepared to bid farewell to Narendra Modi. INDIA bloc is going to form the new government on 4 June," he said.

The SP chief claimed the alliance will win 79 of the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

"INDIA bloc will win 79 seats in Uttar Pradesh. It is in contest only on just one seat 'Kyoto'," Yadav said referring to the PM's parliamentary constituency of Varanasi.

The PM and the BJP have earlier stated that they will develop Varanasi like Kyoto, a picturesque city in Japan.

Kharge also claimed that the BJP will change the Constitution if it comes to power again.

"These people are trying to change the Constitution. RSS leader Mohan Bhagawat said it first. It was said in Karnataka that two third majority is needed to change the Constitution. In Uttar Pradesh, so many from the BJP have talked of changing the Constitution," Kharge said.

He asked why PM Modi has not taken any action against those who talk of changing the Constitution.

"I am surprised that Modi remains quiet on this. You talk of strength and 56 inch chest, why don't you scare them, expel them from the party. One should not say such things against the Constitution," he added.

Accusing the prime minister of lying and abusing the Congress party and its leaders, he said, "I think he (PM) would have not taken the name of Lord Ram as many times as he abuses Congress party, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and the remaining times to Priyanka Gandhi and me," Kharge said.