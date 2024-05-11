Mallikarjun Kharge slams Modi for 'luring' Thackeray, Pawar into NDA

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday, 11 May, lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "luring" Maharashtra satraps Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar into the BJP-led NDA.

Kharge, addressing a press conference here, also claimed that it will be "extremely difficult" for Modi to form the next government in the country.

"In Nandurbar, Modi said Thackeray and Pawar should cross over and all their wishes will be fulfilled. He said it would be better than dying with the Congress. Does a prime minister speak such language?” Kharge said.

The PM had made the remark referring to a statement by Pawar, the founder of the NCP, who had predicted that many smaller parties opposed to the BJP would come close to the Congress, and some may even "merge".

The Congress chief also claimed that Modi has lost his earlier spark, citing absence of the characteristic "bluster (‘abhiman’) and pride (‘garv’)" at the PM's rally in Telangana the day before.

"I, too, was in Telangana and adjoining Andhra Pradesh on the same day,” stressed Kharge, who spoke in presence of senior party colleagues Meira Kumar and Mohan Prakash, besides Bihar allies Dipankar Bhattacharya of the CPI (ML) L and Manoj Jha (RJD).