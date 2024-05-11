PM Modi harping on Hindu-Muslim issue to divide nation: Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday, 10 May said the country currently has a prime minister, who is using a language unbecoming of that position, as he only harps on Hindu-Muslim issue aimed at "dividing" the nation.

Kharge was speaking at an INDIA alliance public meeting.

"The moment he opens his mouth he says 'Hindu Muslim'. What did you do in the past 10 years? You ask us what we (Congress) did in 70 years now you tell us about yourself. Wherever he goes he talks about mangalsutra, mutton, chicken," said Kharge.

He noted that such rhetoric result in disputes and accused Modi of 'dividing' the country on the 'basis of language, caste and other aspects'.

Alleging that there was no end to the lies peddled by Modi, Kharge recalled the PM's promise of creating two crore jobs every year.

Seeking to know the number of jobs the NDA government created in the past decade, Kharge claimed that 30 lakh government jobs were lying vacant.

He alleged that the BJP government was not filling these vacancies because 50 percent of those jobs will go to SC, ST and OBC people.

According to Kharge, Modi wants people to continue working as daily wagers and contract employees, deprived of permanent government jobs.

Listing out the contributions of the Congress government, Kharge recalled land reforms, nationalisation of banks and others.