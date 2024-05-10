INDIA bloc leaders meet ECI over voter turnout data, alleged MCC violations

A delegation of opposition party leaders on Friday met senior officials of the Election Commission of India and raised concerns over the delay in releasing voter turnout figures for the first two phases of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, and urged the ECI to take action on complaints of model code of conduct (MCC) violations by ruling BJP leaders during the polls.

Samajwadi Party leader Javed Ali, meanwhile, raised the issue of a "red card" being issued by Uttar Pradesh Police to people in the state, which they said is stopping many from exercising their franchise.

The delegation included Congress leaders Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Salman Khurshid, the Trinamool Congress' Derek O'Brien, DMK's T.R. Baalu, JMM's Mahua Majhi, CPI's Binoy Viswam, and Javed Ali among others.

"We have a very distinguished gathering of the INDIA alliance. Each party across India is represented. We spent 45 minutes to an hour," Singhvi told the media after the meeting. "Issue number one was one of great trust deficit, question mark, and a feeling of alarm and distress that 11 complaints by Congress alone, and complaints by all parties put together against the prime minister and home minister, starting from early April, have not been addressed.

"No action has been taken. Look at the oddity — you have sent notices after a long gap and not to the offenders. For the first time in the history of the Election Commission, you have sent notices to party presidents," Singhvi said, referring to the ECI letter to BJP president J.P. Nadda over complaints against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Banswara speech.