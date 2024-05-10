Why is Election Commission ensuring an uneven playing field?

In the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, an almost unified Opposition is pitched against the NDA behemoth headed by the immensely popular Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The latter has been claiming that various undesirable and possibly anti-national elements — from zyada bachche paida karne wale (Muslims) to Pakistan — are the ones rooting for a Congress government.

While the PM’s dog whistles did not come as a surprise, what has appalled people is the lopsided attitude of the regulator, the Election Commission of India (ECI), which has openly sided with the ruling BJP. If one had to borrow an analogy from cricket, one could call it a Pakistan cricket team from the 1970s and 80s, which used to play with 13 players — including two Pakistani umpires!

The ECI ignores myriad violations of the model code of conduct (MCC) by ruling party leaders, especially PM Modi, while issuing notices to Opposition leaders even on frivolous complaints. As if promoting this uneven playing field wasn’t enough, the ECI has been playing truant with polling figures as well. This prompted Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to write a letter to leaders of all alliance parties, urging them to unitedly oppose the ECI’s shenanigans.

Just sample these examples of the ECI’s decision-making: it banned a poll campaign song issued by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, soon after receiving a complaint from the BJP. The song’s lyrics the ECI objected to were – "jail ka jawaab vote se denge". However, when AAP complained to the ECI about objectionable posters put up by the BJP in New Delhi, the commission not only remained quiet but also refused to reveal whether it would take any action against the BJP.