Why did the EC ask AAP to change it's poll campaign song?

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday, 28 April claimed the Election Commission has "banned" its Lok Sabha campaign song "Jail Ka Jawab, Vote Se Denge", but officials of the Delhi poll body said AAP was asked to modify the contents of the song since it violated EC's guidelines and advertising codes.

The over two-minute campaign song, penned and sung by AAP MLA Dilip Pandey, was released at the party headquarters on Thursday, 25 April.

In a statement, the Delhi Chief Electoral Office said during a review and scrutiny of the advertisement submitted by AAP, the Media Pre Certification Committee headed by Delhi's joint chief electoral officer made certain observations with reference to various provisions and guidelines stipulated by the Election Commission.

"The said creative/advertisement was returned along with the observations with the request to modify the contents of the creative as per the Advertising Codes prescribed under the Cable Television Network Rules, 1994 and ECI guideline/ norms circulated vide letter dated August 24, 2023 and resubmit after modification, for the certification," it said.

The statement said that the party was also informed that in case it does not agree with the decision of the committee, it can file an appeal before the state-level Media Certification and Monitoring Committee.

Earlier, the Delhi poll panel said certain images and phrases are "slanderous" remarks and "criticism of the ruling party on the basis of unverified facts" and also cast aspersions on the judiciary and police.

Addressing a press conference, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leader Atishi accused the Election Commission of becoming a "political weapon of the BJP" and turning a blind eye to its violations.

She also asserted that the campaign song does not mention the BJP and does not violate the Model Code of Conduct.