EC 'super, super cautious' when it comes to complaints against PM: Congress

The Election Commission is "super, super cautious" when it comes to complaints against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress said on Thursday, 25 April, after the poll watchdog asked the BJP to respond to complaints filed by opposition parties, accusing the PM of delivering a divisive speech in Rajasthan.

The EC has also asked the Congress to respond to complaints filed by the BJP against the main opposition party's president Mallikarjun Kharge and its senior leader Rahul Gandhi regarding their remarks.

Asked about the development, Congress general secretary, in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh said, "We had complained to the Election Commission. We brought to their notice that the PM's language is against the Model Code of Conduct, the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and various verdicts of the Supreme Court."

"There has been a delay, we have also complained about some other candidates misusing religion for votes. We believe that the EC will take action. We will reply to the notice we have got," Ramesh said.

Highlighting that the notice has been given to the BJP party president, Ramesh asked one should also look into why has the notice been given.