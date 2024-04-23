BJP govt in Rajasthan rolling back Congress’ pro-people schemes, says Jairam Ramesh

The Congress on Tuesday, 23 April said its previous government in Rajasthan introduced schemes that provided crucial protection to vulnerable populations of the state and asked why the current BJP dispensation is "rolling back" those "pro-people" measures.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh posed questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his election rally in Tonk-Sawai Madhopur.

"Questions for the PM as he heads to Tonk-Sawai Madhopur today: Why is the BJP scaling back INC’s pro-people schemes? How much corruption has the BJP committed in the ERCP? How long will families displaced by the Isarda Dam be denied compensation by the BJP?” Ramesh said in a post on X.

Elaborating on what he said were “jumla details”, Ramesh said when the Congress party was in power in Rajasthan, it passed a series of "visionary" laws that would meaningfully improve the quality of life of thousands in the state.

"The Rajasthan Minimum Guaranteed Income Act, the addition of 25 extra days for MGNREGA (Rural) over and above the sanctioned 100 days, the Indira Gandhi Shahari Rojgar Yojana Act which guaranteed 100 days of employment to families residing in urban areas, the Rajasthan Platform Based Gig Workers (Registration and Welfare Act), and the Right to Health Act which provided universal health coverage - all these schemes provided crucial protections to vulnerable populations in the state," he said.

"Instead of these acts being implemented, we are now seeing a breakdown of governance since the BJP came to power in December 2023," Ramesh said.