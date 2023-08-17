Ayushman Bharat scam: Beneficiaries paid money for treatment, claims CAG report

Unearthing corruption in the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) – one of the most ambitious social welfare schemes launched by the Modi government, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) had said that beneficiaries paid money for treatment despite the scheme intending to provide cashless services.

In its performance audit report on PMJAY that was tabled during the Monsoon session of Parliament, the CAG said, “After admission of a patient in hospital, expenditure for all diagnostic tests, medicines, implants, etc is to be borne by the hospital since the costs for the same have been included in the cumulative package amount. However, audit noticed instances where patients had to pay as part of their treatment under the PMJAY.”

Rolled out in 2018, the AB-PMJAY provides a health cover up to Rs 5 lakhs per family per year, for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation services. The healthcare scheme, as per the government claim, covers 50 crore people.